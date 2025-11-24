Archival cancels Japan trip to stay in Cebu as ‘Verbena’ nears

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has canceled his scheduled trip to Yokohama, Japan, following recommendations from the Cebu City Disaster Council and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), as Tropical Depression “Verbena” threatens to affect the city.

Archival was set to fly Monday night, November 24, 2025, to speak at the Smart Cities Conference, an international gathering where global leaders discuss solutions on technology, mobility, and climate resilience.

He said the event would have provided valuable insights to advance efforts toward a “Sustainable, Smart, and Inclusive Cebu City.”

However, he said the developing weather situation requires his presence at home.

“At a time like this, I need to be here -- to stand with our teams, monitor the situation closely, and ensure we are fully prepared for any possible impact on our communities,” Archival said.

He urged residents to stay updated through official advisories, prepare essential supplies, and check on family and neighbors as the city braces for heavy rains.

“We face this together. I am here with you, Cebu,” the mayor added. (CAV)