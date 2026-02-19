Archival: Cebu City may start hauling garbage to Aloguinsan

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said the City may begin hauling garbage to a private landfill in Aloguinsan, southwestern Cebu, on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.

The move comes as Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña raised concerns over what he described as the lack of a clear, unified solution to the City’s worsening garbage problem.

Osmeña questioned the plan to build a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility while officials continue to secure disposal sites.

A landfill in Bogo City in northern Cebu was first proposed as Cebu City’s disposal site. The search for a new site became urgent after the trash slide on Jan. 8 at the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) facility in Barangay Binaliw that killed 36 people. After the incident, the City began dumping garbage in Consolacion and may start hauling to Aloguinsan on Friday.

No clear plan

“One of the problems involved is that there is no clear overall picture of what the solution is,” Osmeña said during the City Council session on Monday, Feb. 16.

“This problem is going to kill us. I just don’t see how we can survive,” he added.

Osmeña said the City has yet to present a comprehensive strategy for waste collection and disposal.

He said a previous administration received P40 million from the Asian Development Bank to hire consultants to study waste management options.

“That was supposed to tell us which proposal is good, because everybody claims to be good,” Osmeña said.

He warned that the garbage crisis, along with water supply issues, will shape the City’s future if left unresolved.

Osmeña also said the permanent shutdown of the Inayawan landfill forced the City to haul waste to distant sites, raising costs. Garbage trucks now travel three to four times farther than when Inayawan was operating, he said.

Hauling operations

Archival said on Thursday, Feb. 19, that the City plans to deliver up to 300 tons of waste a day to Aloguinsan, about 58 to 62 kilometers from Cebu City. This is on top of the 150-ton daily allocation at a private landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, until March 31.

About 10 to 20 trucks are expected to operate daily. Archival said initial hauling will be done at night.

He said dumping in Aloguinsan will continue while the City looks for a closer site and that he has sought help from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Waste contractor PWS is required under its contract to help secure a long-term solution, Archival said.

WTE questioned

Osmeña criticized the plan to build a WTE facility in the City, calling it a “farce.” He said electricity generation would not eliminate tipping fees, which could reach P1,000 per ton.

He said he is exploring a standard incinerator without an energy component, which he believes would cost less and require less space.

After visiting a facility in Bulacan where proponents offered two incinerator units with energy components, Osmeña questioned the need for two units. He said the existing plant operates one unit for only eight to 12 hours a day.

“They said the other unit needs to rest. We are not talking about people or animals. Machines are not supposed to get tired,” he said.

Osmeña said talks with officials in Malolos are ongoing but the prospects “do not look bright.” / CAV