Archival: Cebu City to allow protests, provided they remain peaceful

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival stressed that the local government will allow protest actions in the city as long as demonstrators maintain peace and order.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, September 15, Archival said that while the City recognizes the people’s right to air grievances, protesters must ensure their actions do not turn violent.

Archival said rallies will be permitted in the city as long as they remain peaceful, without violent actions such as bottle-throwing, and that demonstrators clean up afterward.

Archival reiterated that his administration would not stand in the way of such activities, provided that groups respect public safety and order.

He emphasized that while people are free to express their views, this freedom does not extend to throwing stones or causing damage in the city.

Archival also confirmed that the City will issue permits to groups that comply with requirements, saying there is no reason to withhold them.

His remarks came as transport groups such as Piston (Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide) and several civic organizations prepared to mount more protests this week over corruption issues.

Archival also said the City will grant rally permits to groups that comply with requirements, adding that the local government has no reason to withhold them.

He further assured that the City Government is committed to keeping its transactions transparent, particularly in procurement and public works projects that are still under bidding.

The mayor’s statement followed a protest led by Edward Ligas, convenor of Panaghiusa sa Yanong Sugbuanon Batok sa Korapsyon (Payong), at Plaza Independencia on September 14, which denounced alleged irregularities in flood control projects. (CAV)