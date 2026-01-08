Archival, CERC formally open Cebu Marathon 2026 Expo

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival led the opening of the Cebu Marathon 2026 race expo, along with the distribution of running kits, held at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Joining the mayor during the ribbon-cutting ceremonies were officials of the Cebu Executives Running Club (CERC), led by president Jesse Taborada, along with John Pages and Meyrick Jacalan.

Also in attendance were Cebu City Councilor Jose Abellanosa, former councilor Mary Ann delos Santos, and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman Rhoel Dejano.

The Cebu Marathon 2026, which will traverse the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 11, starting at SM Seaside City.

A total of 11,549 runners have registered for the competition, which will begin at 12 a.m.

Aside from local participants, foreign runners from 47 countries are confirmed to take part in the annual international marathon. (JBM)