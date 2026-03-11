Archival creates special body to monitor fuel, commodity prices

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered the creation of a special price monitoring body to track fuel and basic commodity prices amid concerns over rising costs linked to global economic pressures.

In Executive Order 066, Series of 2026, Archival created the Cebu City Special Price Monitoring and Consumer Protection Body (SPMCPB), which will operate under the Office of the Mayor and coordinate efforts to monitor prices and address possible market abuses.

The mayor said the move aims to protect consumers and ensure the availability and affordability of basic necessities as fuel prices and global supply disruptions threaten to push up the cost of goods.

The order cited provisions of the Local Government Code of 1991 and the Price Act of 1992, which mandate local governments to promote consumer welfare and prevent unreasonable increases in the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities during abnormal market conditions.

Archival said rising fuel prices and global economic developments, including geopolitical tensions and conflicts in the Middle East, have caused disruptions in international supply chains that could affect local markets.

“Rising fuel prices have a direct impact on transportation, food distribution, and the overall cost of living,” the executive order stated.

Under the order, the newly created body will be responsible for regularly monitoring the prices of fuel, food products, and other essential commodities in markets, supermarkets, gasoline stations, and retail establishments across Cebu City.

It will also coordinate with national agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to enforce price regulations and investigate reports of overpricing, hoarding, price manipulation, or profiteering.

The body is also tasked to establish a consumer complaint mechanism that will allow residents to report suspected price abuses.

It will further recommend appropriate legal or administrative action against violators and submit regular reports and policy recommendations to the Office of the Mayor.

The group will also conduct public information campaigns on prevailing market prices, consumer rights, and existing regulations.

The executive order authorizes the body to conduct joint inspections and price verification activities in public markets, supermarkets, gasoline stations, warehouses, and other commercial establishments in the city.

The SPMCPB will be chaired by the mayor or his representative and will include the chairpersons of the City Council committees on trade and commerce and transportation, the regional director of the Department of Trade and Industry or a representative, the president of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Cebu City, and officials from the Business Permit and Licensing Office, City Treasurer’s Office, Cebu City Police Office, Public Information Office, and the City Market Office.

A representative from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also sit as a member of the body.

The executive order noted that while the city already has a Local Price Coordinating Council created under City Ordinance 1668, convening the body, which includes several national agencies and sectoral representatives, may not be immediately practicable.

As such, the newly formed monitoring body will serve as an immediate and responsive mechanism to oversee price monitoring and coordination with relevant offices.

The order took effect immediately upon its issuance on March 11, 2026. (CAV)