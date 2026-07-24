Archival creates task force to clear City's river systems

WHEN monsoon rains inundated at least 11 major areas across Cebu City on July 22, 2026, the floodwaters submerged critical roadways and residential zones alike. N. Bacalso Avenue turned into an impassable waterway, while neighborhoods from Barangay Kinasang-an to Capitol Site faced familiar damage.

The inundation occurred just three weeks after Mayor Nestor Archival signed an executive order creating a multi-agency task force tasked with clearing the city’s clogged river systems.

The immediate gap between administrative action and field conditions highlights a recurring urban crisis. While the City Government mobilizes heavy equipment and legal directives to clean waterways, the structural forces behind Cebu City’s flooding extend far beyond accumulated trash and silted riverbeds.

A formula for urban inundation

Cebu City relies on a network of critical rivers and tributaries to channel rainwater from upland areas down into the sea. Main waterways such as the Butuanon, Guadalupe, and Lahug rivers, alongside Mahiga, Tejero, and Manalili creeks, serve as the primary drainage arteries for the urban core. Over decades of rapid development, these natural channels have seen their water-carrying capacity drastically reduced.

City assessments point to three primary physical causes for river degradation: heavy silt accumulation, indiscriminate solid waste disposal, and the steady proliferation of structures within legally protected river easements.

When heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon hit the metropolitan area, these constricted channels choke. Water quickly breaches the banks and flows into adjacent low-lying barangays, inundating high-density areas like Barangays Tisa, Tinago, Mambaling, and Basak Pardo.

The limits of emergency desilting

The newly established Cebu City River Desilting and Clean-up Task Force operates under an explicit directive to inventory waterways, haul out debris, and restore water flow. Yet, operational realities restrict how fast emergency desilting can prevent citywide flooding. Desilting operations remove top-level debris and heavy mud buildup, temporarily restoring a portion of a river’s depth.

However, without continuous upstream erosion control and comprehensive urban drainage overhauls, silt quickly re-accumulates during subsequent downpours.

Furthermore, the task force must operate using the existing budgets and logistical assets of participating departments, such as the Department of General Services and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

Relying on baseline departmental funding means major capital-intensive engineering interventions must wait for specific calamity fund releases or national assistance from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The human, legal maze along waterways

Cleaning physical debris represents only half of the task force’s mandate. The executive order explicitly directs team members to map out all structures built within the three-meter river easement mandated by the Water Code of the Philippines. Enforcing this mandate brings local governance directly into contact with complex social and legal obligations.

Under Republic Act No. 7279, also known as the Urban Development and Housing Act, the City cannot simply clear structures along riverbanks. The law mandates detailed inventories, formal coordination with affected barangays, adequate prior notice, and guarantees of due process.

Crucially, the city must work alongside the Cebu City Local Housing Board and the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor to identify assistance and relocation options for displaced families. Establishing clear relocation sites and securing the required social support systems typically requires extended timelines, preventing swift physical widening of restricted river corridors.

Managing waste at the source

Debris management poses another operational hurdle. The executive order requires the task force to ensure the proper segregation, hauling, and disposal of all extracted silt and solid waste in strict accordance with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

When heavy machinery scoops metric tons of wet silt and household trash from waterways like Tejero or Manalili creeks, that material must be safely transported out of the city center to avoid secondary environmental hazards.

Traffic management handled by the Cebu City Transportation Office and peace-and-order monitoring by the Office of Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement are required just to keep extraction equipment moving through narrow urban streets. If waste management systems on land fail to prevent daily garbage from entering the rivers, downstream clearing efforts remain a reactive cycle.

What lies ahead

The creation of the task force establishes a legal framework for inter-agency coordination, bringing environmental monitoring, traffic control, legal review, and emergency management under a unified administrative structure. It permits the city to install long-term physical markers, fencing, and signage to deter future riverbank encroachments.

However, the flooded streets of late July demonstrate that administrative directives alone cannot alter hydrology. The true test of the task force lies in whether its initial spatial inventories can successfully translate into sustained infrastructure funding, lawful and humane relocation of vulnerable riverbank communities, and a permanent reduction in urban flood risks when the peak monsoon months arrive. / CAV