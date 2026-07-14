Archival defends absence at event

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival highlighted his meetings in Manila to secure partnerships, programs and funding for the City, hours after Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña criticized his absence from the City’s commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the 2016 West Philippine Sea Arbitral Award on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Archival’s statement, released Tuesday, July 14, came hours after Osmeña described the mayor’s nonappearance at the event as “playing safe.”

Rather than directly responding to the criticism, Archival emphasized that his trip to Manila aimed to secure external partnerships and government support for the benefit of Cebuanos.

“While I was in Manila today, I attended two important meetings that are directly connected to programs and opportunities for Cebu City,” he said.

During his trip, Archival met with leaders of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines to discuss strengthening youth scouting programs. He said he looks forward to supporting initiatives that will inspire and empower Cebu’s youth to become responsible, service-oriented leaders.

The mayor also met with Department of Budget and Management Secretary Kim de Leon to follow up on Cebu City’s request for the Local Government Support Fund. He said the funding, once approved, will help accelerate priority infrastructure projects, improve public facilities and strengthen essential services.

Archival maintained that public service should not be measured by attendance at a single event, stressing that his focus remains on bringing resources and development opportunities to the City.

“My commitment remains the same: to work tirelessly and always put the interests of Cebu City first,” he said.

On Sunday, July 12, Archival attended the induction ceremony of the newly elected officers of the Philippine Che Yong Cua & Chua Family Association–Cebu Chapter, alongside Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen, association past president Frederick Chua, national vice president Winston Sy and other guests. / MI KIZZIAH REEVE A. TANTOG, UP CEBU INTERN