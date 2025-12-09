Mayor taps ex-MCWD chair to break board deadlock

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has appointed former Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman Ruben Almendras as the civic sector representative to the water district’s board.

The move, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, is intended to break a month-long administrative deadlock at the utility. By filling the vacancy, the mayor aims to restore the board’s ability to make legally binding decisions, award necessary contracts and address critical supply issues that have stalled due to a lack of leadership presence.

The big question

Why is restoring the board quorum essential for water consumers in Cebu?

Governance deadlock

A corporate board requires a specific minimum number of members present, known as a quorum, to conduct official business legally. Under Presidential Decree 198, the law governing local water districts, the five-member MCWD board must have three active members to function validly. However, the board has been operating with only two members: business sector representative Miguelito Pato and women’s sector representative Jodelyn May Seno.

This shortage has left the policy-making body paralyzed. Without a third member, the remaining directors cannot pass resolutions, approve procurement deals, or make key policy decisions. While Archival assured the public that day-to-day operations like water distribution continue, the district has been unable to secure new agreements or update infrastructure contracts. This inability to act prevents the utility from addressing long-term needs or expanding services.

Archival noted this specific limitation during his announcement.

“The point here is that we cannot enter into contracts… we cannot award contracts for where we will buy (water),” he said.

A return to leadership

The appointee, Almendras, is a veteran of the water district’s governance structure. He previously served as the MCWD chairman for over a decade, from 1993 to 2004. To support the appointment, Archival submitted a letter to Pato, who chairs the MCWD board, which included an official nomination and a certification of good standing from the Rotary Club of Cebu West.

Archival emphasized that he selected Almendras based on merit, specifically citing his technical background and reputation for honesty. The mayor noted that Almendras possesses specific experience with Manila Water and, as a Cebuano, has a deep understanding of the local landscape.

“I know him because he handles economic ideas well. He has integrity, he’s not corrupt and he has knowledge about water,” Archival said. “He also has experience working with Manila Water and is a Cebuano, which helps in understanding local issues.”

The cost of water loss

One of the most urgent issues the reconstituted board must address is the high volume of non-revenue water. This term refers to water that the district treats and pumps but ultimately loses before it reaches consumers due to pipeline leaks, theft or firefighting use.

The financial implications of this waste are significant. Archival revealed that MCWD currently loses an estimated 100,000 cubic meters of water every day. With the average cost set at P65 per cubic meter, this equates to a daily revenue loss of approximately P6.5 million. The mayor has requested that the board immediately prioritize a roadmap for 2026 to fix these leaks and recover the lost revenue, which is vital for the utility’s financial health.

Regulatory steps and future impact

The appointment process requires validation before Almendras can officially vote on board matters. While the mayor serves as the appointing authority, the Local Water Utilities Administration must formally recognize the designation. Once confirmed, Almendras is slated to serve a term ending on Dec. 31, 2028.

The confirmation of this appointment will raise the number of active directors to three, satisfying the legal requirement for a quorum. This will effectively unlock the board’s power, allowing MCWD to clear its backlog of decisions, approve pending contracts and move forward with projects designed to stabilize the water supply for Metro Cebu residents. / CAV