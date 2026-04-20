Archival explains necessity of supplementary funds

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival defended Cebu City’s proposed P981.9-million Supplemental Budget (SB) 1, emphasizing that the additional funds address urgent needs such as garbage collection, fuel assistance and water supply amid a looming dry spell.

He said the proposed budget was carefully studied over the past month and was driven by pressing operational requirements of the Cebu City Government.

“These budgets are truly important because they are necessary to ensure the continuation of the City’s services,” Archival said.

Waste management

Among the major concerns cited was the rising cost of garbage disposal. Archival explained that while the City initially had around P500 million allocated for waste management, expenses significantly increased because the disposal site transferred from Binaliw to Aloguinsan. Stressing that additional funding ensures continuous garbage collection, he noted that public backlash was already evident when waste was temporarily placed at the South Road Properties as a transfer station. “Our expenses have doubled. We will not allow our city to become dirty,” he said.

Transport and infrastructure

Aside from garbage, the supplemental budget covers fuel assistance for the transport sector affected by rising fuel costs, with around P35 million set aside for programs supporting public transport operators. Archival also cited the need to fund previously approved projects that were removed but had already been awarded and issued notices to proceed. “It’s only logical that we pay for this since it has already been delivered and there is a contract in place,” he said, adding that the City has an obligation to pay contractors and suppliers for completed projects. Furthermore, funds are allocated for rehabilitating artesian wells in anticipation of water shortages during the expected dry spell.

Funding sources

Archival said the City confirmed the availability of funds through the City Treasurer’s Office. He explained that some funds came from reprogrammed projects under the Local Development Fund (LDF), particularly those approved in previous years but adjusted because of changes in project costs. During meetings with barangay captains and the Cebu City Development Council (CCDC), officials found that some project budgets had excess allocations, allowing these funds to be realigned for current priorities. The CCDC later recommended formulating an Annual Investment Program, which served as the basis for the supplemental budget. Once approved by the CCDC, the executive department formally submitted the proposal to the City Council for deliberation.

Proper procedures

Archival’s statements came after Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña raised concerns over the SB 1, questioning the lack of detailed explanations for some items and the limited time given to councilors to review the proposal.

Osmeña attempted to suspend the budget hearing to allow further scrutiny, although the committee hearing eventually proceeded.

Emphasizing that the supplemental budget followed proper procedures, Archival noted the proposal underwent discussions at various levels, including department heads, the CCDC and the executive branch, before being transmitted to the City Council. “I respect the vice mayor’s sentiment, but we really have a process to follow for this,” he said. / CAV