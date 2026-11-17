CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has expressed regret over the confrontation that occurred during a rally in the city, emphasizing the need to protect both freedom of expression and public safety.

In an official statement issued at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Archival said the rally had already concluded and acknowledged the citizens who exercised their right to express their views, as well as police personnel tasked with maintaining peace and order.

He said the reported burning of an effigy raised public safety concerns that required police attention, noting that officers have a responsibility to enforce the law and protect the community.

However, Archival stressed that police actions must always be guided by restraint, professionalism and respect for human rights.

“The tension and emotions during the incident may have contributed to the escalation,” he said, expressing regret to everyone affected by the confrontation.

He urged the public to treat the incident as a lesson rather than a reason for further division.

“Freedom of expression must be protected, and public safety must be upheld. Both are essential to a peaceful and democratic society,” Archival said.

The mayor reiterated that his administration’s priority remains the safety, welfare and rights of every Cebuano.

He also called on residents to choose dialogue over confrontation and understanding over anger as the city moves forward from the incident.

“The law must be respected, peace must be preserved, and every Cebuano must be protected,” he said. (CAV)