Archival flags safety risks along Sinulog 2026 route

THE upcoming Sinulog Grand Parade brings with it a recurring tension facing Cebu City: how to host a massive event within the confines of evolving and often strained, urban infrastructure. While the festival celebrates heritage, the preparations reveal the practical battle between maintaining tradition and managing modern urban realities like drainage failures and the unfinished construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Critical gaps

On Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, Mayor Nestor Archival announced immediate concerns regarding the City’s readiness for Sinulog 2026. Following a walk-through inspection last week, the mayor identified three primary hazards along the parade route: flood-prone streets, inadequate lighting and physical obstructions on sidewalks. The inspection covered the traditional route spanning N. Bacalso Ave., P. del Rosario St., Imus Ave., General Maxilom Ave., Fuente Osmeña Circle and Osmeña Blvd., returning to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Infrastructure challenges

The inspection revealed that the route is not yet physically ready for the influx of performers and spectators.

Archival said several sections of the route showed “ponding water” (unwanted accumulation of water on flat or low-slope surfaces), specifically pointing to flood-prone gutters that risk overflowing during rainfall. Aside from drainage, the city found that some streets had dim or nonfunctioning lights. Archival said that this raises “safety concerns for both performers and spectators,” particularly as festivities extend into the evening.

The mayor also flagged street and sidewalk obstructions as potential hazards that could “hinder pedestrian movement and delay emergency response” if they are not cleared before the major events begin.

The BRT factor

A unique variable for the Sinulog Festival next year is the presence of the BRT infrastructure along a portion of Osmeña Blvd., from Fuente Osmeña Circle up to Abellana National School. Although the system has yet to commence operations, the stations along the route pose a logistical challenge.

Archival stressed the need for “heightened coordination” in areas near these stations. The structures create potential congestion points and face the risk of damage from the swelling crowds. This adds a layer of complexity to the security planning for both the grand parade and the solemn procession, which falls on Saturday, Jan. 17, the eve of the Fiesta Señor.

Crowd management

The scale of the Sinulog Festival on Jan. 18 is projected to be larger than initial estimates. The City is preparing for up to 40 contingents, an increase from the previously reported 36 groups. These figures remain subject to final approval by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. and the City Government.

To manage this volume, Archival said the City is pushing to end the grand parade by 8 p.m., a target earlier than in previous years. This schedule adjustment is intended “to help manage crowds and improve security.”

What’s next

The window for repairs is narrowing. Archival said that after the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the City will shift its “full focus and resources” to the preparations.

Engineering, drainage and lighting teams are expected to execute repairs in the coming weeks. Simultaneously, officials are considering stricter enforcement against obstructions to clear the path for the millions expected to attend. / EHP