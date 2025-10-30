Archival forms Task Force Undas to maintain peace, order

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has issued an executive order enjoining the observance of safety, security, and order during the celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, 2025.

Under Executive Order 029, the City Government will implement comprehensive measures to ensure peace and order, public safety, traffic management, and sanitation from October 31 to November 3, 2025, as thousands are expected to flock to cemeteries, columbaria, and memorial parks across the city.

Archival said the move is in line with the City’s duty under the Local Government Code of 1991 to protect lives and property and promote the general welfare of its residents.

The order creates Task Force Undas 2025, to be chaired by the mayor or his representative. The task force will coordinate all activities related to peace and order, emergency response, traffic, and sanitation during the observance.

Members include the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Department of Public Services (DPS), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), barangay councils, and the Public Information Office (PIO).

The CCPO will conduct intensified patrols, visibility operations, and checkpoints at cemetery entrances and other key public areas. The carrying of firearms, bladed weapons, or explosives is strictly prohibited, except for uniformed law enforcers on official duty.

The sale, possession, or use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics within cemetery premises is also banned, along with gambling, intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

A citywide liquor ban will be enforced from 12 a.m. on October 31 until 6 a.m. on November 3, 2025.

The prohibition covers the sale, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places such as streets, terminals, cemeteries, and sidewalks.

Hotels, restaurants, and other licensed establishments catering to registered guests are exempted, provided no liquor is consumed or served outside their authorized premises.

Violators may face fines, suspension of business permits, or other sanctions under existing ordinances.

The CCTO will implement a Traffic and Transport Management Plan, which includes special traffic schemes, rerouting plans, and designated parking zones in coordination with barangays and cemetery administrators.

Public utility vehicle operators are directed to ensure adequate transport services and comply with safety standards.

Pedestrian lanes and emergency access routes must remain clear and passable, while roadside vending and other obstructions that impede vehicle or foot traffic are prohibited.

The Cebu City Health Department will deploy medical teams and establish first aid stations in major cemeteries.

The DPS and Cenro are tasked to maintain cleanliness, conduct regular garbage collection, and ensure waste segregation.

Cemetery administrators must provide sufficient garbage bins and discourage the use of single-use plastics and open burning of waste.

The Public Information Office will lead an information campaign on prohibited acts, traffic advisories, and safety reminders, while barangay officials are directed to assist in enforcement, crowd control, and emergency response.

Among the acts banned from October 31 to November 3 are bringing or consuming liquor or illegal drugs, carrying deadly weapons, gambling, playing loud music, staying overnight without authorization, littering, vandalism, and unauthorized vending.

Violators will face penalties under existing city ordinances, national laws, and the Revised Penal Code, to be enforced by the CCPO in coordination with barangays and deputized city personnel.

The executive order takes effect immediately upon signing and will remain in force until November 3, unless amended or extended by the mayor.

Archival signed the directive on October 29, 2025. (CAV)