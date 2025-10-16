Archival highlights fiscal discipline, CCMC completion in first 100 days

IN HIS first 100 days, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival bannered on Thursday, October 16, 2025, his achievements, from environmental sustainable development to improve infrastructure and transparent governance, as a first-time mayor.

Archival said his administration has cut P252.5 million in manpower expenses during his first 100 days in office.

The mayor delivered his "First 100 Days Report," detailing fiscal discipline and outlining a clear path to complete the long-delayed Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) by June 2028.

​Deficit and Savings

​The mayor reported that the City faces a major financial challenge.

The 2025 approved budget is P15.6 billion, but the expected revenue is only P10 billion. This gap projects a P6 billion deficit if all budgeted projects are pursued. However, the administration also reported successfully reducing the city’s deficit by P832 million in three months.

​The P252.5 million saving in manpower expenses was achieved by reducing the total workforce from 8,569 to 6,014, a decrease of 2,555 positions. The largest reduction occurred in the Project-Based category, which saw 2,375 positions terminated, saving P86 million.

Casual and permanent positions also contributed P99.4 million and P53.8 million in savings, respectively.

​In addition to manpower, fuel expenses were cut. The current administration’s monthly average fuel expense for July to September 2025 is P8.7 million.

This saves P3.5 million per month compared to the P12.2 million monthly average spent by the previous administration from January to June 2025.

​CCMC Completion Set for 2028

​The report prioritized the completion of the CCMC, aiming for a fully operational hospital by June 2028.

​The mayor’s presentation detailed the troubled history of the project: P1.8 billion was the total amount awarded to four contractors for Phases 1-4.

​The contract with ME Sicat was terminated.

About P940 million has been paid to five contractors since 2014.

​An audit by 25 volunteer engineers and architects found works needing rectification estimated at P403 million.

​The administration’s plan includes:

Rectifying contractors’ deficiencies on Phases 1-4 (ground to third floor).

​Reviewing the P648 million Phase 5 contract awarded to Dakay Construction. This review will address inconsistencies in the Project of Work and Estimates (POWE) before construction on the fourth to sixth floors proceeds.

​City engineers and architects will develop a program to complete construction up to the roof deck.

Archival also noted the completion of 108 projects in 100 days and reiterated the administration’s 10-Point Agenda, which includes health programs, food security, education, housing, and traffic mitigation. (EHP)