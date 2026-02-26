Archival: It’s still hard to implement waste segregation policy this March

CEBU City’s plan to strictly enforce waste segregation this March is facing delays because the city has no stable place to dump its garbage.

Mayor Nestor Archival said he wants to push through with separating biodegradable and nonbiodegradable waste, but the effort has been complicated by the closure of its main landfill. The policy was supposed to start Feb. 10. It was put on hold after a trash slide on Jan. 8 killed 36 people and injured several others.

“Lisod pa ang hingpit nga pagpatuman sa (It is still difficult to fully implement the waste segregation policy) waste segregation policy,” Archival said.

What the City planned to do

Before the worsening landfill crisis, Cebu City was preparing to fully implement a “No Segregation, No Collection” policy.

Under the plan, first-time violators would face a P1,000 fine or four hours of community service. A second offense would carry a P2,000 fine, while a third and succeeding offenses would mean a P5,000 fine or up to six months in jail, or both.

Archival moved the full rollout, including issuing citation tickets, this March, saying the delay would allow for more information campaigns and a “dry run.”

The mayor said segregation remains the long-term solution for the city. He urged residents to begin separating waste at home, even if penalties are not yet strictly enforced.

Binaliw complications

The problem began when the landfill operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu in Barangay Binaliw was indefinitely closed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas following the trash slide.

Since then, Cebu City has struggled to find a stable disposal site for the 400 to 600 tons of garbage it generates daily from 80 barangays.

“Even if we continue segregating but we have nowhere to dump the waste, what will happen? So we focus on one problem first. We cannot handle everything at once,” Archival said.

Where the garbage goes now

Cebu City was allowed to dump waste at the Asian Energy facility in Barangay Polog, Consolacion. But Archival confirmed that the City has not been allowed to dispose of its waste there since Feb. 20 because of payment issues.

A memorandum of agreement that would have allowed the City to continue dumping waste there until March 31 was not signed by Archival. The mayor said the facility is already overwhelmed, with four local government units already using it.

For now, the City is transporting its waste to the San Rafael Landfill Corp., a private facility in Aloguinsan, roughly 60 kilometers from Cebu City.

Department of Public Services head John Paul Gelasque said about 25 garbage trucks travel there daily. They collect waste from Pond A at the South Road Properties, now used as a transfer station.

Rising cost of hauling trash

The shift to Aloguinsan has sharply increased costs. The City now pays a tipping fee of P3,906 per ton to San Rafael. That is more than 70 percent higher than the P1,100 per ton previously paid in Binaliw.

City councilors have raised concerns about the spike in hauling expenses. Archival, for his part, said he hopes to divert at least 100 tons of waste daily through proper segregation until December. If achieved, that would mean about 3,000 tons per month.

At the current Aloguinsan rate of P3,906 per ton, reducing the volume of waste hauled could significantly cut monthly expenses.

Possible short-term solutions

Archival said he hopes the environmental compliance certificate application of PWS Cebu will be approved by DENR, as this would allow the company to open interim cells that could temporarily accommodate waste for up to two months while the city searches for alternative landfill partners.

City councilors are also pushing to reopen a three-hectare portion of the Binaliw landfill by March 2026 as an interim measure, subject to regulatory approval.

PWS manager Niño Abellana Jr. said rehabilitation of the 17-hectare Binaliw landfill may take six months to one year. He said the company is exploring ways to help accommodate the city’s waste, as it has been designated by the government to address Cebu City’s garbage problem.

What this means for residents

For now, full enforcement of segregation may be delayed. But Archival is urging households to start separating waste anyway.

Archival said building discipline early will make it easier to enforce the rules once a stable disposal system is in place.

The city’s waste problem shows that segregation alone is not enough. Without a safe and reliable landfill, even the best policies can stall. / CAV