Archival lays out his Cebu City 2035 vision

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival wants to transform Cebu City into a “Sustainable, Smart and Inclusive” city by 2035, pairing his long-term development vision with a newly reorganized City Council.

In his first State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Archival set the administration’s direction for climate action, digital government, health care, housing, jobs and basic services over the next decade.

After the address, the council approved its leadership and committee assignments for 2026-2027, with Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña losing the education committee leadership to ex-officio Councilor Franklyn Ong, president of the Association of Barangay Councils.

Archival said his first year in office was guided by the theme “Taking Care, Taking Action,” with programs meant to deliver practical gains for residents. The Cebu City 2035 roadmap rests on three pillars: sustainability through flood control, food security, waste reduction, renewable energy and water systems; smart governance through digital permits, e-citations, health records and public safety tools; and inclusion through housing, healthcare, scholarships, employment and support for vulnerable sectors.

By the numbers

Archival reported P10.283 billion in funds and revenue as of June 30, against P11.404 billion in total obligations for infrastructure, operations and development commitments. It also planted 126,300 seedlings, cleared 23.43 kilometers of canals, maintained 37,235 scholars, placed 13,864 jobseekers and recorded a 99.16 percent job placement rate.

The mayor highlighted flood mitigation, dredging, declogging, eco-stations, composting, plastic-reduction campaigns and a planned sewage and septage treatment plant. He also cited the installation of 350 solar-powered streetlights in the Banilad-Talamban corridor, expected to save P4.2 million yearly once operational.

Push for digitalization

The City, he said, is also pushing digitalization, including fully online business permits with a target processing time of under 10 minutes, electronic traffic citations, digital health records and smart street naming and numbering.

On health and social services, Archival cited the continuing completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), expanded dialysis services, dengue prevention through Wolbachia technology and stronger support for barangay health workers. Housing projects are underway in Kamagayan, Budlaan, Pit-os and Lorega, with land swap talks for more relocation sites.

Before the address, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña assured Carbon Public Market vendors that the City would keep its promise to them, saying the government exists to serve the people — not the other way around.

Council lineup

After the Soca, the council approved its leadership and committee assignments for 2026-2027. As vice mayor, Osmeña sits as the presiding officer. Ong will chair the education and barangay affairs committees.

Councilor Phillip Zafra was elected president pro tempore, while Councilor Winston Pepito was elected majority floor leader, replacing Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Councilors Joel Garganera and Pancrasio Esparis were named first and second assistant majority floor leaders, while Councilor Sisinio Andales retained his position as minority floor leader and Councilor Alvin Arcilla as assistant minority floor leader.

The majority is composed of councilors from Barug ang Kusug parties, while the minority councilors are from the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan.

Other committees

The council also approved other standing committee assignments for 2026-2027. Tumulak will chair the budget and finance, disaster risk reduction, safety and climate change adaptation and health committees, while Councilor Harold Kendrick Go will lead the labor, trade and urban planning panels.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. was assigned to the markets, games and amusement and senior citizens committees.

For his part, Zafra will head the scholarship, animal welfare and house rules and oversight committees, while Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II will chair the infrastructure and information and communication technology panels.

Garganera will lead the environment committee, Pepito will head the transportation and women, LGBTQ and family affairs committees, Esparis will chair social services and Mikel Rama will lead the housing and laws committees.

Among the minority bloc, Councilor Pablo Labra II retained the public order committee, while Councilor Nyza Archival will continue to head tourism, arts and culture and sister cities relations.

Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president Rhea Mae Jakosalem will continue to lead the youth and sports development committee.

Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, Andales, Arcilla and Cellona are the minority members who did not get committee leadership posts for 2026-2027.

What’s next

Archival committed to completing CCMC, building more medium-rise housing, expanding water supply, cutting non-revenue water by 25 percent, negotiating lower electricity costs, digitalizing more services and launching programs for vendors, kutseros and informal workers. / CAV