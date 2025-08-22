Archival: Mang Inasal demolition must align with Cebu City heritage laws

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival expressed no objection to demolishing a “Mang Inasal” branch encroaching on the sidewalk along Osmeña Boulevard, but stressed that the move must comply with the city’s heritage protection laws.

The demolition of the fast-food outlet will not push through immediately, as Cebu City is requiring a review by cultural and historical authorities before any action is taken.

The establishment, located at the corner of Osmeña Boulevard and F. Gonzales Street, occupies part of a building that dates back several decades.

Archival said in an interview that the structure belongs to one of the oldest buildings in downtown Cebu, making it subject to the jurisdiction of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (Chac).

He noted that the structure had indeed protruded onto the sidewalk, but pointed out a large signage indicating that the building was already very old, adding that he had tasked the city administrator to coordinate with Chac regarding the matter.

Under the 2020 heritage protection ordinance, any structure more than 50 years old is automatically considered part of Cebu City’s heritage inventory. Demolition, alteration, or rehabilitation cannot proceed without clearance from Chac and allied offices.

The ordinance covers not only nationally declared heritage landmarks but also locally recognized structures with cultural or historical significance.

While the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and the City Legal Office (CLO) flagged the encroachment as a violation, the site may fall under the city’s heritage protection laws.

Archival emphasized the need to weigh both legal enforcement and heritage preservation.

He explained that a demolition order would be acceptable, but cautioned that the City must proceed carefully since the historical commission might rule that the structure should not be removed because it is part of a cultural heritage building.

The mayor added that the City Government is open to demolition if it complies with both building regulations and heritage rules.

Archival clarified that he had no objection to demolishing the structure if it was legally permitted, but stressed that the City was bound by laws prohibiting the destruction of old buildings.

Chac is expected to determine whether the encroaching portion of the outlet can be removed without compromising the integrity of the old building or if alternative solutions should be explored. (CAV)