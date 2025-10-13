Archival: ‘Mayor of the Night’ not a title for Osmeña

MAYOR Nestor Archival clarified that the proposed “Mayor of the Night” is not a title referring to Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, but rather a city initiative aimed at addressing the needs of residents and workers in the Cebu Business Park area.

“This is not for Tommy. This is for everybody kay makabenepisyo man ni sa mga tawo,” Archival said in a press conference on Monday, October 13, 2025.

“Ang akong gi-share ni Jun Alcover nga ‘Mayor of the Night’ is a project, dili si Tommy ang mayor sa gabie....We are focusing on the people in the business park, and I think it’s very important nga tagaan og pagtagad,” he added.

The project, which has been proposed for funding under the 2026 budget, seeks to establish a satellite office at the Cebu Business Park to serve night workers and business establishments operating beyond regular office hours.

Archival explained that the P12 million allocation for the project will cover a three-year period, emphasizing that the entire amount may not necessarily be spent.

He emphasized that the City’s focus is on helping people in ways that can also support the local economy.

He also dismissed claims that the project may be unconstitutional.

“I don’t think nga unconstitutional ni kay ato man gitagaan og pagtagad ang mga tawo,” Archival said.

Archival also highlighted his good working relationship with Osmeña, saying they remain good friends and share the same goal of serving the public.

He said that if issues arise, he and the vice mayor are always open to sitting down and discussing whatever actions would best serve the people. (CAV)