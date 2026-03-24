Archival meets transport leaders on fuel subsidies, CBRT

TRANSPORT leaders convened a meeting with Mayor Nestor Archival on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to address mounting concerns affecting public road transport, including fuel subsidies, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), and the proposed Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

One of the key issues raised during the meeting was the distribution of fuel subsidies.

Archival clarified that only registered voters of Cebu City will be eligible to receive the assistance.

The subsidy will be distributed through the operators, as they are the ones who pay the drivers and shoulder all operational expenses.

As a result, transport groups have been directed to segregate drivers who are city residents from those who are not.

Operators have been given until Wednesday to submit a complete list of their drivers to facilitate the processing of funds.

The City Government plans to source the subsidy through a supplemental budget to be endorsed by the Cebu City Development Council. Once approved, the financial aid will be released to qualified beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, transport groups also aired concerns over the implementation of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, particularly complaints from passengers about designated loading and unloading areas being located farther from their usual stops.

Some operators proposed allowing public utility vehicles to temporarily exit the dedicated bus lanes to drop off passengers before reentering.

However, Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office, dismissed the suggestion, saying it would create confusion and disorder on the road.

Archival, for his part, said the public is expected to eventually adjust to the new system, emphasizing that drivers should take part in disciplining passengers when it comes to proper loading and unloading.

The meeting also tackled the upcoming implementation of the LPTRP, which aims to rationalize routes across the city.

While some operators expressed support for the plan, others raised concerns about the potential loss of existing routes.

The LPTRP has already been approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and is currently under deliberation by the Cebu City Council, where it has reached the second reading stage. (CAV)