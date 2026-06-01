Archival nears first year in office; CCMC work remains top priority

PUBLIC health services and key development projects, including the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), remain priorities for the City Government despite disasters, flooding and traffic problems that tested the administration of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

The past 337 days of Archival’s term, which reaches its first year on June 30, 2026, were marked by natural disasters and urban challenges even as his administration advanced health, infrastructure and sustainability programs.

Interviewed in Barangay Cambinocot on Monday, June 1, Archival said Cebu City faced earthquakes, typhoons and landslides soon after he assumed office.

“The experience was really something of a pressure,” he said. “When I assumed office, we were immediately faced with an earthquake, a typhoon and a landslide.”

Archival said the city also had to deal with flooding, traffic and sectoral concerns, adding that overlapping problems often led to sleepless nights. Urgent issues, he said, had to be prioritized and addressed with focus.

CCMC target

Archival said the CCMC project has made substantial progress and he is optimistic that the long-delayed hospital project will be completed by December. Published reports also show that Phase 5 of the project, covering work on the fourth to seventh floors, resumed in February, with completion targeted within the year.

Archival said the City is working to improve six government buildings, including the legislative and executive buildings at City Hall. He identified the Department of Manpower Development and Placement building as a priority because of its large area and heavy use by nursing students. Improving ventilation, water supply and other conditions in public buildings, he said, is part of a long-term plan to make government facilities more efficient and comfortable.

This week, the City will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for solar panels installed at the legislative and executive buildings. Six government buildings are targeted for solar installation, including the Eco Station and Bagsakan area. The City has also procured six electric vehicles and two electric buses as part of its clean transportation program, which Archival hopes will be operational by the end of 2026. / JHOYENN SUMAYANG, CNU INTERN