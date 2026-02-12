Archival: No WTE plans for Binaliw

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said the City Government has no plan to build a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in Barangay Binaliw following a deadly trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026.

Residents of Barangay Binaliw launched a signature campaign to close their local landfill and reject any proposal to build a WTE plant that turns trash into electricity. This petition drive began on Sunday, Feb. 8, 30 days after a trash slide at the site killed 36 people.

Source of WTE suggestion

The WTE narrative came into picture after Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. suggested building the energy facility at the current landfill site. Barangay Captain Vivian Ruste, for her part, said she was open to the idea if officials met certain conditions. These comments angered residents who feel their community already suffered from the city garbage problem. They refuse to let Binaliw become a sacrifice zone for the entire city.

Mayor’s response

Archival clarified the City’s position during a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 10. He said the reports about a planned facility in Binaliw did not come from City Hall, explaining that these rumors came from public speculation rather than actual government plans.

“I sympathize with them. Bag-o ra gyud sila naigo didto. Sila man gyud ang pinaka-apektado (They were recently hit by a tragedy. They were the most affected by the incident). That is their right (to start a signature campaign),” he said.

Understanding the technology

WTE facilities burn nonrecyclable trash to create power for local communities. Supporters believe this technology solves the growing problem of limited landfill space. Critics warn that burning garbage creates toxic pollution and causes health problems for nearby residents.

Waiting for clear rules

Archival does not oppose the WTE technology, but he wants clear rules from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources before adopting any new system.

“If there is WTE technology, give us the directions. If that is one of the solutions, then we want it,” he said.

Moving forward

City officials are focusing on immediate waste reduction programs to manage the garbage crisis. These efforts include composting biodegradable waste and shredding waste at the Carbon Public Market. The City continues to search for a long-term solution that prevents another tragedy in Binaliw. / CAV