Archival on official trips, vows close watch on weather

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is in Manila on Monday morning, November 24, 2025, to attend the National Peace and Order Council (NPOC) meeting in his capacity as chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) in Central Visayas.

Archival said the meeting will tackle disaster preparedness, peace and order updates, and other national matters affecting local communities.

Archival is also scheduled to fly to Yokohama, Japan, on Monday night to speak at the Smart Cities Conference, where he hopes to gather solutions and best practices that could help Cebu City become “more sustainable, smart, and inclusive.”

However, Archival assured residents that he is keeping a close eye on the incoming weather disturbance expected to affect Cebu.

He said he is awaiting the latest forecasts and recommendations from the Cebu City Disaster Council.

“My priority will always be the safety and welfare of every Cebuano,” he said.

He added that in times of possible danger, he will choose to be on the ground with the people he serves. (CAV)