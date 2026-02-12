Archival halts private fee collection at Carbon Market

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has officially stepped in to block a plan that would have allowed a private developer to start collecting fees from Carbon Public Market vendors.

During a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, Archival assured over 4,000 vendors that the city will continue to handle collections for now, stopping the private company, Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W), from taking over on its proposed March 1 deadline.

“I will not allow it"

The tension at Carbon Market stems from a 2021 Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Megawide Construction Corp. Vendors fear that if a private company takes over collections, rent and daily fees (arkabala) will skyrocket.

Mayor Archival was clear in his stance:

"I am telling you now that I will not agree to them collecting from you, but we [the City] will still continue to collect," Archival told the crowd in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The mayor pointed out that the legal requirements for the handover haven't been met. According to the contract, an oversight committee must be formed first—and that committee does not exist yet.

Current fees stay

For now, the Office of the City Treasurer will continue to collect fees:

Ambulant Vendors: Pay ₱20 per day (only on days they sell).

Stallholders: Pay based on the size and location of their stall.

Legal fight

Mayor Archival also threw his weight behind a Supreme Court petition filed by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña. The petition asks the court to review whether the Carbon redevelopment deal is even legal.

Archival reminded vendors that he has opposed this deal since 2021, fearing it would make basic goods more expensive for everyone in Cebu. Having worked as a Carbon vendor himself in his youth, he told the group his "conviction for the vendors is still the same."

What’s next for Carbon?

While the developer, C2W, says it won't move forward without the City's permission, many questions remain about future rent prices and job security.

