Archival opposes transfer of Carbon Market fee collection to private developer

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival on Thursday, February 12, 2026, assured vendors at the Carbon Public Market of his commitment to protect their welfare, saying he does not support the proposal to immediately transfer market fee collection to the private developer.

During a meeting with vendors at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero on Thursday, Archival said he opposed the plan of Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W), a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp., to begin collecting market fees by March 1, 2026, as part of the Carbon redevelopment project.

The meeting was attended by members of Carbonhanong Alyansa and other vendor groups that have raised concerns over the 2021 joint venture agreement (JVA), particularly regarding the proposed transition of collection duties and fears of possible rental increases.

Archival told vendors that any changes in collection procedures must undergo proper review and consultation, underscoring that the City Government retains authority over market policies and rates.

The mayor’s statement came amid tensions following a Feb. 5 protest by vendors who opposed what they believed to be the impending implementation of new collection arrangements.

C2W earlier clarified that it would not proceed with any transition without a directive from the City Government and coordination with the Office of the City Markets.

Despite these assurances, vendor groups have continued to seek clarity on how the redevelopment will affect rental rates, collection systems, and long-term security of tenure.

The Carbon Public Market redevelopment, an P8-billion public-private partnership project, remains one of the most debated initiatives in Cebu City. (EHP)