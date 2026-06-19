Archival: Opposition slows Cebu City’s return to waste disposal at Binaliw

DESPITE receiving clearance from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 to resume waste disposal at the rehabilitated part of the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City has yet to return to hauling garbage to the facility, with Mayor Nestor Archival attributing the delay to objections from groups questioning its reopening.

The mayor did not identify the groups opposing the partial reopening of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu’s facility.

Archival further said the City held off on returning to the facility to allow a technical working group to complete its review of permits and documents.

With the review now completed, the City is expediting the bidding process. Archival said the current hauling operations to Aloguinsan cost the City around P2 million daily, significantly more than disposal costs at Binaliw.

The City continues hauling garbage to Aloguinsan while working to clear waste from the South Road Properties transfer area, which was ordered closed by the EMB 7 for operating without environmental permits.

Archival said Cebu City expects to clear the site before July, ahead of the EMB 7’s cleanup deadline of up to three months.

The EMB 7 partially lifted its cease and desist order against the PWS Cebu’s operations of its landfill on April 2, allowing waste disposal in an interim cell while rehabilitation continues following the Jan. 8 trash slide that killed 36 people.

Archival said the City said it will comply with EMB 7’s directives and establish a long-term waste management system that meets environmental regulations. / CAV