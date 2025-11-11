Archival orders financial assessment for possible early release of 13th month pay, bonus

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a financial assessment to determine whether the City Government can advance the release of the 13th month pay and Christmas bonus for City Hall employees.

This has been considered noting that both public and private sectors move to ease the burden on workers affected by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

Archival said in a press conference on Monday, November 10, 2025, that he instructed city treasurer Emma Villarete to review the city’s fiscal position, particularly after the recent distribution of financial aid to senior citizens and pending requests for barangay assistance.

Archival said there would be no problem releasing the bonuses early once sufficient funds become available, emphasizing that the City’s capacity to do so depends on its current financial standing.

He added that the evaluation aims to balance the city’s financial obligations while still providing timely benefits to employees.

“I told Emma to check if we can give and how much we can give now, so we can assess how much benefits we can provide to our City Hall employees,” he said.

Archival’s directive follows his earlier appeal to private employers to show compassion toward their workers affected by the typhoon by offering immediate relief measures.

He encouraged businesses to provide assistance such as allowing employees to charge devices at offices, giving modest financial aid, or advancing portions of their 13th month pay.

“This is not an order, my friends. This is simply a heartfelt request, for all of us to help one another so that no one is left behind,” he said.

Earlier, Councilor Harold Go, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Business and Urban Planning, also appealed to business establishments to advance the release of the 13th month pay for their employees to help them recover from the disaster. (CAV)