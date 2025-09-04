Archival orders full review of sports oval

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a complete review of the P52-million rubberized track at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) following the discovery of visible damage.

Questions on the quality and accountability of the track resurfaced after visible damages were found, prompting the Mayor to demand a full technical and financial review of the project.

Archival said he has asked the CCSC management, the City Engineering Office, and the City Treasurer’s Office to prepare reports to determine whether the contractor delivered the project according to specifications, whether it was rightfully accepted by the authorities at the time, and whether full payment has already been made.

Archival said if the project has not been fully paid, the City will look for ways to hold the payment or negotiate with the contractor to repair the damage.

However, if payment has already been settled, they will check if the project is still covered by warranty, though he believes the warranty may have already expired.

Based on records, a payment equivalent to 60.40 percent of the work accomplished was already released on March 26, 2024.

It has yet to be verified if the remaining amount has also been released.

Archival said initial information indicates the project contract was worth P52 million, with approximately 60 percent or around P30 million already paid to the contractor, leaving a balance of over P20 million.

For now, the CCSC will continue to allow the use of the oval, but warning signages will be placed around damaged portions of the track to minimize risks.

“We don’t have the budget right now for rehabilitation. So we’ll just allow its use, but we’ll put up signage to remind runners to be careful,” Archival said.

The City is currently in the process of preparing its 2026 budget, and the replacement of the rubberized track could be included. He noted that the cost might run close to P100 million.

Archival also recalled that during the preparations for the Palarong Pambansa years ago, concerns were already raised regarding the condition of the track and the contractor’s responsibility after it was reportedly run over by a backhoe.

Substandard rubber

Earlier, CCSC Executive Director Brando Velazquez inspected the facility and pointed out cracks, bulges, and uneven surfaces on the oval.

Velazquez said some portions have become risky to runners, especially children, since the bulges and raised asphalt could cause them to stumble and suffer injuries.

Velazquez explained that the starting line showed the most damage because athletes exert the strongest push during sprints. He also observed water seepage beneath the surface, which caused portions of the track to swell.

According to Velazquez, the problem stems from the poor quality of the rubber used, which he compared to the original track installed in 1994 that lasted nearly 20 years before it was replaced in 2013.

He warned that if the damage is left unchecked, the oval could become unsafe for runners within two years. / CAV