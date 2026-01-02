Archival orders probe into viral arrest of water vendor

A VIRAL video of a bottled water seller’s arrest has reignited a debate on managing ambulant vendors: How should local governments balance enforcement with compassion? The recent Plaza Sugbu in downtown Cebu City incident exposes the tension between maintaining order in tourist sites and the economic realities of the informal economy. The controversy underscores challenges officials face when public complaints about disorder collide with the optics of strict enforcement against the poor.

What happened

Mayor Nestor Archival ordered on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, an internal investigation into City personnel involved in the vendor’s arrest. While the enforcement actions were anchored on an existing ordinance, any form of misconduct or excessive force by authorities will not be condoned, said Archival.

The Dec. 16, 2025, incident involved the City’s Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (Probe) unit and the tourist police.

According to Archival, the vendor was apprehended after repeated warnings for violating City Ordinance 2686, the City’s Anti-Road Obstruction Ordinance. This ordinance aims to clear public roads and sidewalks of physical obstructions, including illegally parked vehicles, vendors and other hindrances, ensuring smoother traffic flow and public access.

The mayor said the vendor resisted arrest and attempted to punch officers. Authorities detained him for a few hours but released him after he requested that no charges be filed.

Tourists’ grievances

Enforcing Ordinance 2686 is essential to keeping roads and sidewalks clear of obstructions. While enforcement teams generally exercise “maximum tolerance” — allowing vendors to operate if they remain clean and cause no disturbances — Plaza Sugbu became an exception.

Archival said the area was treated differently due to a surge in tourist complaints regarding disorder. Reports cited aggressive mendicants and vendors indiscriminately discarding empty bottles. This backdrop prompted the investigation to determine if practices in the plaza required correction.

Why the issue matters

The stakes extend beyond a single arrest. For the City Government, enforcing ordinances is crucial for preserving the city’s image. For the public, the enforcement method raises questions about excessive force and the treatment of the marginalized. The incident illustrates how social media can turn a resolved police matter into a broader political discourse.

Contrasting views

The incident drew contrasting interpretations. Archival addressed the necessity of order while lamenting the issue’s politicization.

“We could have just talked about it. It shouldn’t be turned into grudges that create division. That’s not the intention of the City Government. Our goal is simply to create order,” he said.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., who shared the video, framed the incident as a failure of empathy. He criticized the administration for allegedly lacking compassion, while neglecting other issues, such as flooding. City reports state the vendor acknowledged the conflict at the time of arrest and requested no charges be filed, suggesting a desire to de-escalate.

Former councilor Alvin Dizon, an ally of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan, criticized the action against the vendor in a Facebook post.

“This is not how we should treat people who work hard to earn an honest living and support their families. The City Government should always respect the right to livelihood and uphold policies that favor the poor and marginalized,” he said.

“Rather than criminalizing vendors, [the] government should provide inclusive solutions that allow them to earn honestly while maintaining order. Supporting small vendors is not charity but justice and sound public policy,” he added.

Political dimension

The video’s release weeks after the incident introduced a political dimension. Archival questioned the motives, suggesting the move was calculated to position Alcover as a “hero.”

“He could have spoken with Probe, especially since the issue had already been resolved. In fact, the arrested individual even requested that no charges be filed,” Archival said.

Maximum tolerance

Maximum tolerance is discretionary. Archival said this leniency applies when vendors do not cause disturbances. However, the presence of 16 apprehended mendicants and sanitation complaints shifted the protocol at Plaza Sugbu toward stricter compliance. The probe aims to clarify if personnel overstepped.

Preparing for Sinulog

With the Sinulog Festival approaching, the City must ensure Plaza Sugbu remains orderly. Archival warned that erring personnel might be removed if abuses were proven. He reminded Probe personnel to file charges properly in future incidents, indicating strict enforcement will likely continue. / CAV