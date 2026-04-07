Archival orders shift to four-day work schedule

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival ordered the implementation of a four-day workweek in the City Government on a pilot basis starting Monday, April 6, 2026. The move aims to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption amid the global oil crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict.

Under the executive order, City Hall offices will operate from Monday to Thursday. Working hours are set from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., which includes a 30-minute lunch break.

Archival said the measure intends to promote operational efficiency, responsible use of resources and improved workplace productivity. He added that public services will remain accessible.

Energy conservation

The order cites the need to conserve electricity and fuel to comply with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. It also responds to calls by the National Government for alternative work arrangements amid rising global energy costs.

Essential and frontline services will continue without interruption despite the compressed workweek. These include health and medical services, disaster response, police and fire operations, traffic management, sanitation and other critical functions. Offices providing these services can adopt shifting schedules to maintain round-the-clock operations.

Continuous delivery

The directive covers all departments, offices and instrumentalities of the City Government, including those operating in City-managed facilities. However, department heads must ensure that sufficient personnel are available at all times to sustain service delivery.

The Human Resource Development Office and the Office of the City Administrator will issue detailed guidelines for implementation, including personnel deployment and scheduling.

Pilot evaluation

The four-day workweek will run on a pilot basis until April 17. The City will monitor electricity consumption and operational costs during this period. Concerned offices must document energy usage to assess the effectiveness of the measure.

City officials will evaluate whether the arrangement should be continued, modified or discontinued after the pilot period. The decision will be based on collected data and the overall impact on public service delivery.

The executive order revokes all existing flexible work arrangements and requires employees to follow the new schedule. Barangays and National Government agencies operating in Cebu City are encouraged to adopt similar work arrangements, subject to their own regulations. / CAV