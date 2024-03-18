Archival prepares to challenge RPT code

CEBU City Councilor minority floor leader Nestor Archival Sr. has expressed his readiness to oppose the enactment of the revised Real Property Tax (RPT) code, which is currently under consideration for a second round of deliberation.

This is in response to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama's call for the implementation of the updated RPT before the end of March, citing its long-awaited status.

“Atong paninguhaon nga atong ma argue nga dili mapasaka ang atong tax, increase of the real property tax. Kung ingkaso man gani the majority, ila jud ipapasar ang maong ordinansa sa pag increase sa real property tax, ang akong himuon kung naa nako didto, if I’ll be the mayor and the vice mayor will be Tommy Osmeña, ug akong mga kauban full slate sa grupo sa BOPK, ang first order [is] to suspend the implementation of the increase of the real property tax,” Archival said during a press conference held Monday, March 18, 2024, alongside former mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Archival said if his opposition does not succeed during the second round of RPT revision deliberations, his primary agenda, should he run for and win the mayoral seat in 2025, will be to suspend its implementation.

Archival said that if the ordinance will be enacted, he would ask the members of the council to amend the tax ordinance and return to the previous tax rate, so that the business sectors and general public would not face difficulties in paying taxes.

Both Archival and Osmeña emphasized that the City will not face a budget deficit without the revised RPT, asserting that the current tax collection system is equally effective.

Archival said that after hearing from different stakeholders including drivers and religious leaders, almost 95 percent of them expressed that they have not recovered yet from the effects of Covid-19 and Typhoon Odette, thus they are not ready yet for the increase of RPT.

Archival said when he checked the data of the City Treasurer, there is only about P8.4 billion total collection.

Asked about the staggered implementation of the RPT, Archival said the staggered implementation would not make the difference, saying the tax rate would still be the same.

Regarding the long-overdue implementation, Archival said it should not be the reason to implement it now. (AML)