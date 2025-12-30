Archival promises to save CBRT project

MAYOR Nestor Archival is vowing to finish what has been started after the World Bank flagged the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project’s implementation as “unsatisfactory” due to repeated delays and pulled its remaining funding.

The mayor announced that the Cebu City Government will push forward with the project’s first package, coordinating with the Department of Transportation to ensure buses are running by 2026.

The big question

Will the City manage to launch the transit system by 2026 without its primary international backer?

Operational strategy

Archival’s immediate goal is to prove the system’s viability by expanding the initial 2.38-kilometer route — from Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Provincial Capitol along Osmeña Blvd. He plans to request approval from transportation authorities to run buses along a longer stretch, covering the South Road Properties and Il Corso area, N. Bacalso Ave., Fuente Osmeña Circle and Escario St., ending at Ayala Center Cebu.

“That’s the best possible way to ensure ridership is no longer zero,” Archival said.

He noted that the currently completed portion—from the CSBT to Fuente Osmeña Circle—is too short to generate ridership, which is why operations have not yet begun.

Undisbursed funds

As of December 2025, only $40.62 million, or about 35 percent, of the $116-million loan from the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development had been disbursed. A separate $25-million trust fund linked to the project also remains unused, leaving nearly $100 million in undisbursed financing.

Although several restructuring plans were approved between 2021 and 2023, the World Bank said completing the remaining phases within the revised closing date, which is Sept. 30, 2026, is not feasible under current conditions.

Addressing delays

The mayor identified right-of-way acquisition as the primary bottleneck for the project’s first package. For years, property owners refused to sell land needed for the bus lanes. To resolve this, Archival said he instructed agencies to pursue expropriation when negotiations failed, a move intended to clear the path for construction.

Seeking new partners

With the World Bank out, the City is looking for new investors to support operations and long-term sustainability. Archival said several institutions have expressed interest in a public-private partnership, though he did not disclose specific names.

“This is something that is truly concerning, since the funds were taken back by the World Bank,” Archival said.

What comes next

The City must now work with the transportation department to test the completed infrastructure. This phase allows authorities to assess deficiencies and determine actual commuter demand. If the City secures the necessary approvals and alternative funding, residents could see the first buses operating within the next year. / CAV