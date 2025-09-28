Archival pushes for desilting of rivers

DESILTING of rivers is Cebu City’s first line of defense against persistent flooding, targeting March 2026 for noticeable improvements in flood response.

Mayor Nestor Archival stressed the urgency of clearing silted rivers, stating that many waterways are now higher than the road level.

Archival made this announcement during the Flood Free Cebu summit by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cebu Citizens and Cebu Citizens Initiative on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, outlining a phased approach to the problem, focusing on immediate, medium-term and long-term interventions.

He explained that rising river levels, combined with rainwater flowing down from the mountains, cause water to back up into city streets instead of draining out to sea.

Archival added that with the involvement of experts and the ongoing interventions, the flooding situation would begin to ease by the first quarter of 2026.

“Flooding is only one problem, but it’s a major one,” said Archival in Cebuano. “I think in the first quarter of 2026, there will still be flooding, but it will subside quickly. Unlike now, when it rains, the flooding takes one to two hours to subside,” he said.

Long-term plan

As part of the long-term solutions, Archival said that the masterplan should address not only drainage systems but also overall waste management, traffic control and community discipline.

He urged the community to help manage garbage, stressing that most people near the river tend to dispose of trash in the water.

A long-term overall plan addressing flooding and drainage is being developed with a Flooding and Drainage Council that has been established through his executive order.

“If you fail to make a plan, you fail already,” said Archival.

Cebu City has long grappled with flooding issues, exacerbated by rapid urbanization, climate change and outdated infrastructure.

The city’s drainage system, originally designed over two decades ago, has struggled to keep pace with these evolving challenges, prompting urgent calls for modernization.

In response, the City Government is spearheading a major overhaul of its flood management infrastructure.

On Sept. 20, SunStar Cebu reported that the City is advocating for a P10 to 15 million feasibility study to lay the groundwork for an extensive P8.2 billion modernization of its two-decade-old drainage system.

The City Planning Development Office (CPDO) has acknowledged that the current drainage plan, developed in 2004 by the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), is no

longer adequate.

The original blueprint fails to address the realities of today’s intensified urban growth, climate impacts and incomplete flood-control efforts.

Former city engineer Kenneth Enriquez has stated that continuing with the old design would not resolve the flooding problem.

The feasibility study is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026. It will provide the necessary technical and financial framework for a new drainage system.

The CPDO said the Department of Public Works and Highways 7, together with the DEPW, will oversee the study and the subsequent phased implementation of the modernization project. / DPC