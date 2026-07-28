Archival questions City's ban from Binaliw landfill

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival on Monday, July 27, 2026, questioned why the City Government remains barred from disposing of its garbage at the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) landfill in Barangay Binaliw while private waste haulers are reportedly still allowed to use the facility.

“What bothers me is that they don’t allow the City to dump there, but they allow private entities. They should explain to me why,” Archival said during a press conference on July 27.

He said the City has repeatedly appealed to landfill operators to resume accepting Cebu City’s waste but has yet to receive approval.

“Wala gyud notice gikan sa Binaliw landfill. In fact, nanghangyo ta nga makalabay na lang ta didto. Pero ang problema, wala man gyud sila mohatag og go signal,” he said.

(We never received any notice from the Binaliw landfill. In fact, we requested permission to dispose of our garbage there, but they have yet to give us the go signal.)

According to Archival, operators have instead informed the City that it can no longer dispose of garbage at the facility, forcing the local government to continue hauling its waste to more distant disposal sites.

He questioned why private haulers are reportedly still being accommodated while the City Government remains excluded.

Cebu City lost access to the Binaliw landfill following the Jan. 8 trash slide that killed 36 people. Since then, the City has been transporting its garbage to a landfill outside of Cebu City, significantly increasing hauling costs.

Earlier, Archival said Cebu City now pays about P3,906 per ton to contractor Pinoy Basurero to transport its waste to Aloguinsan, with expenses expected to rise further because of higher fuel prices and the longer travel distance.

New collection system

As the City continues searching for a nearer disposal site, Archival announced that the shift to a new waste collection system following the closure of the South Road Properties (SRP) garbage transfer station has been moved from July 25 to July 31.

He said the postponement would give the City time to complete documentary requirements and finalize operational arrangements with barangays, the Department of Public Services (DPS) and contractor Pinoy Basurero.

The transition comes after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 issued a cease and desist order directing the city to stop operating the SRP transfer station without the required environmental permits.

Beginning July 31, barangays will continue collecting household waste during the day before bringing it to designated exchange points, where Pinoy Basurero’s hauling trucks will receive the garbage starting at around 11 p.m. for direct transport to Aloguinsan.

Archival emphasized that garbage should remain inside barangay trucks until the transfer to prevent waste from piling up in public areas.

“Walay tapok nga basura bisan asa. Ang barangay maglibot sa ilang lugar, ikarga sa truck, unya sa gabii didto sila magkita sa contractor,” he said.

(There won’t be garbage piling up anywhere. The barangays will collect the waste in their areas, load it onto trucks, and at night, they will meet the contractor.)

Instead of creating another temporary dumpsite, waste will be transferred directly from smaller barangay trucks to larger hauling vehicles bound for the landfill.

Permanent transfer station

Archival said the City is also studying the construction of a permanent transfer station, an option earlier recommended by the DENR to provide a long-term solution for waste management.

Among the concepts being evaluated is an elevated loading platform that would allow smaller garbage trucks to unload directly into larger hauling vehicles, as well as an enclosed, concreted facility with perimeter walls to contain foul odors and comply with environmental standards.

Flooding concerns

During the same press conference, Archival linked improper waste disposal to recurring flooding in parts of Cebu City, particularly in Sitio Santa Teresita, Barangay Tisa.

He said inspections showed drainage channels and water-retention facilities clogged with garbage, reducing their capacity to contain and drain floodwaters.

He added that nearly completed flood-control infrastructure in the area has become less effective because waste blocks the flow of water. He also directed the City Engineering Office to inspect nearby developments following complaints that some projects may have disrupted natural drainage.

While awaiting clarification from PWS on when—or whether—the City will again be allowed to use the Binaliw landfill, Archival said Cebu City has no choice but to continue hauling its waste to alternative disposal sites and implementing interim collection measures.

“That’s why ang option nato is mangita ta og lain nga labayanan sa atong basura,” he said.

(That’s why our option now is to find another disposal site for our garbage.)