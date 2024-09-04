Archival questions proposed P19M legislative bldg. makeover

A PROPOSED P19.8 million renovation of Cebu City Hall’s legislative building has been questioned by Councilor Nestor Archival during an executive session on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

The legislator also raised concerns about the planned installation of RGB (Red, Green, Blue) lighting, citing recent Commission on Audit findings that the City Government has been overspending on electricity.

The renovation plans also include repainting the building’s exterior, replacing rooftop aluminum cladding, and installing wall-mounted cabinets in a potential electrical room.

Archival, an engineer, questioned the necessity of the lighting project given the City’s poverty levels.

“Is it necessary nga atong pagwapohan taman sa ginhawa, unya wala tay gihatag sa mga taong gutom (that we beautify excessively while not giving anything to the hungry)?” he said.

He also expressed concerns about ongoing electricity costs associated with the new lighting.

Ma. Lilibeth Del Mar, representing the Department of Public Works and Engineering (DEPW), explained that the lighting would primarily operate at night and could be programmed to turn off at midnight.

She said a consultant from the mayor’s office suggested the lighting as a current trend.

When Councilor Pancrasio Esparis inquired whether the program of works and estimates (Powe) had already been approved, del Mar said Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia had already signed the document.

The Powe details that the RGB lighting costs over P11 million, including floodlights and strip lights with various accessories.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo, who authored and submitted the renovation resolution last Aug.14, said that the lighting is intended to enhance city tourism.

The proposed lighting system reportedly features programming for 12 events, including Christmas and Sinulog celebrations. / JPS