Archival says no to WTE

AMID mounting pressure to address Cebu City’s garbage disposal problems after the deadly Binaliw landfill collapse, Mayor Nestor Archival has ruled out waste-to-energy (WTE) technology as an option for the city, citing environmental concerns and the lack of clear national regulations.

The mayor’s decision came as the City is looking for disposal alternatives following the suspension of operations at the landfill. Since the Jan. 8 collapse, which resulted in casualties and missing persons, the City has been forced to temporarily haul garbage to Consolacion, while the landfill operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solution Inc., is in the process of establishing a transfer station.

Why is Cebu City struggling to decide on a long-term solution to its growing garbage problem?

Regulatory hurdles

Archival contends that adopting WTE technology is premature without established safety protocols. The City, he said, cannot rush into complex technological solutions solely due to the pressure of the current crisis.

His stance relies heavily on the need for guidance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) regarding what constitutes a safe operation.

“We are being pushed to decide fast because of the garbage problem, but local governments cannot just jump into technologies that are still controversial in the Philippines. We need clear regulations. We need DENR to tell us what is acceptable, safe and sustainable,” Archival said.

He insists that without these safeguards, the long-term risks to public health and the environment outweigh the immediate benefits of rapid waste disposal. He noted that while other countries use the technology, the Philippines still faces unresolved issues regarding toxic emissions, ash disposal and long-term health impacts.

Failures of past initiatives

The mayor’s hesitation is rooted in previous unsuccessful attempts to implement similar infrastructure. In 2022, the City Council approved a P5-billion WTE project in Barangay Guba through a joint venture with New Sky Energy Philippines. However, the project faced intense opposition from residents and environmental activists concerned about pollution and never materialized. The proponent eventually withdrew.

“That experience showed us that it is not easy to push for waste-to-energy without clear assurances on safety and proper regulation,” Archival said.

He also referenced the permanent closure of the Inayawan landfill, which the Supreme Court shut down via a Writ of Kalikasan due to the health hazards it posed to nearby communities.

The Inayawan landfill, he said, is a reminder of the long-term damage caused by rushed or poorly regulated waste solutions.

These historical precedents have reinforced the mayor’s caution against short-term fixes that could result in legal and environmental consequences later.

Different views on solutions

Not all officials agree that rejecting technology is the correct path. City Councilor Joel Garganera argues that relying solely on waste segregation and community-level solutions fails to address the sheer volume of trash the city produces. The city generates approximately 500 to 600 tons of garbage daily, while segregation efforts currently process only about one ton per day.

“Waste-to-energy and waste segregation are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they should go together,” Garganera said.

Garganera pointed out that national agencies, including the DENR and the Department of Energy, have already issued guidelines for such projects and noted that support for the technology is growing at the provincial level.

Challenges

at the barangay level

Several barangays have adopted stopgap waste-disposal measures as Cebu City’s garbage crisis drags on. Guadalupe Barangay Captain Apol Enriquez said the barangay is considering shifting disposal to a landfill in the City of Naga in the south after long truck queues and poor road conditions slowed dumping at the temporary Asian Energy landfill in Consolacion in the north, forcing garbage collection to be cut from twice to once daily.

“It doesn’t matter if we will pay, at least we have options,” she said.

Tinago Barangay Captain Dennis Arciaga said garbage piled up for five days after the Binaliw closure. While the Consolacion site remains the most accessible, he warned that fuel costs would surge if waste must be hauled farther. In Kinasang-an Pardo, Barangay Captain Susan Enriquez said workers now collect garbage along the highway as trash accumulates inside

the barangay.

Officials also flagged weak compliance with waste segregation, saying residents are not used to sorting trash and that the shift will take time and require broader support. “It will take time for the people to adjust and start segregating,” Enriquez said.

Concerns extend

beyond Cebu City

In neighboring Mandaue City, councilors have raised alarms about the capacity of their landfill, also operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. Officials said the site has grown far beyond what was originally envisioned and may be nearing its limit, complicating long-term planning for Metro Cebu.

Lapu-Lapu City, meanwhile, has been forced to rely on a temporary transfer station approved by the DENR, with garbage collection no longer conducted daily as officials await clearance to use other disposal sites.

What happens next

Archival is urging households and businesses to cut waste at the source. The situation, he said, is serious but not yet a full-blown crisis, warning that failure to reduce garbage will leave Cebu City with fewer options over time.

The broader question remains unresolved: whether Cebu City will continue relying on landfills and segregation alone, or eventually turn to WTE. Until then, the city’s garbage problem continues to test both its infrastructure and its political will. / CAV, BKA, DPC, ABC