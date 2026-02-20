Archival seeks council, barangay support amid Cebu City garbage crisis

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival appealed for unity and concrete support from the City Council, barangay officials and environmental groups on Friday, February 20, 2026, as Cebu City continues to face a 500-ton daily garbage problem.

Instead of calling for investigations, Archival urged stakeholders to focus on solutions, saying the city remains in “crisis mode” and cannot afford political infighting.

“If you have suggestions, put them on the table. We are one,” the mayor said in a sideline interview during the “Usapang Budget” Forum on Friday, February 20, at the DepEd Ecotech Center at Lahug, Cebu City.

He urged both barangay officials and council members: “Help each other, not target each other.”

Archival said the city generates roughly 500 tons of waste per day but is currently able to directly manage only about 150 tons, leaving around 350 tons that must be hauled and processed elsewhere.

He acknowledged logistical challenges involving truck availability, scheduling and coordination, distance, describing the issue as largely a programming and management concern.

The mayor maintained that the budget for garbage collection, including emergency allocations, remains intact. However, he emphasized that long-term sustainability depends on reducing the volume of mixed waste.

Archival renewed his directive for stricter segregation at the barangay level, saying proper sorting of biodegradable and recyclable waste could significantly cut disposal costs.

He estimated that improved segregation could reduce up to 50 tons per day, around 20 tons from barangay-level biodegradable waste and another 15 to 25 tons from recoverable materials.

At an estimated disposal or tipping cost of P3,000 per ton, this could translate to daily savings of about P150,000, according to the mayor.

When asked about the Cebu City Council’s scheduled executive session on February 20 to discuss the garbage situation, Archival said he is open to dialogue and recommendations but does not see the need for an investigation at this point.

“For me, we are doing the best we can to manage this waste,” he said.

Archival also called on environmental advocates to help propose workable measures, pointing out that waste management is a collective responsibility.

Cebu City has relied on hauling waste to facilities outside its jurisdiction since the Binaliw Landfill incident last January 8, and the closure of the Inayawan landfill in 2016, a setup that has increased hauling and tipping expenses for this year. (EHP)