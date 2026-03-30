Archival seeks fuel rationing timeline amid fuel supply concerns

DESPITE assurances from the National Government that fuel supply will remain sufficient until June, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has called for a clear timeline on the implementation of a fuel rationing scheme, citing concerns over possible shortages in the coming months.

Archival raised the issue during an open forum at the Regional Development Council (RDC) meeting on Monday, March 30, 2026, where officials discussed the potential impact of the US-Israel-Iran conflict on the country and regional economy.

Department of Economy, Planning and Development Director of the National Policy and Planning staff Desiree Joy Narvaez said the country’s fuel supply is assured to last until June.

However, Archival expressed concern that supply may begin to dwindle in the months leading up to June and could further tighten afterward, potentially resulting in long queues at gasoline stations.

He urged the National Government to establish and announce a timeline for fuel rationing measures to better prepare the public and local governments.

Narvaez said the government is currently finalizing the operational guidelines for the proposed fuel management measures. (CDF)