Archival seeks to hold DPWH contractors liable for delays in Cebu flood control projects

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is pushing to make contractors of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) accountable for delays and damages in flood control projects by requiring them to submit undertakings before they are granted permits.

Archival said he has directed the Cebu City Legal Office to study the move, which would compel contractors to commit to covering liquidated damages if they fail to complete projects on time.

“Wala man ta’y hold sa mga contractors. Igo ra ta mohangyo. Ang penalties nga ilang mabayran kung ma-delay, adto ra sa DPWH, dili sa syudad,” Archival said.

(We don’t have control over the contractors. We can only make requests. The penalties they pay for delays go to the DPWH, not to the City.)

The mayor explained that while the City has no direct authority over DPWH contractors, it can enforce the requirement through the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), which issues excavation and related permits.

“Kung mangayo sila og permit sa CCTO para makakawt, kinahanglan maghatag sila og undertaking nga kung madelay ang proyekto, mohatag sila og liquidated damages sa syudad,” he added.

(If they apply for a permit from the CCTO to dig, they are required to provide an undertaking that if the project is delayed, they will pay liquidated damages to the city.)

Archival said the measure would initially cover ongoing and upcoming projects for 2025 to ensure timely completion and minimize disruptions caused by prolonged construction. (CAV)