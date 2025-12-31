Archival sets 2026 agenda

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said his administration will focus on accelerating development, strengthening disaster preparedness and improving basic services in 2026.

Archival said the City is prioritizing health, housing, climate resilience, education and waste management as part of its development agenda.

In the health sector, Archival said the expansion of the Cebu City Medical Center is targeted for completion by December 2026. He said he will meet with the contractor to ensure that construction is accelerated and stays on schedule.

Housing and relocation programs will also be expanded, particularly for residents living along rivers and those displaced by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi). Archival said the City plans to establish medium-rise building relocation sites to provide safer and more sustainable housing options, while the Lorega-San Miguel condominium project remains under review.

To address flooding and improve food security, Archival said the City plans to plant 250,000 trees in 2026. He said the initiative is intended to strengthen climate resilience and mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

Preparing for disasters

Disaster preparedness will remain a major focus, with continued implementation of bridge projects and riverbank reinforcements in flood-prone communities. Archival also proposed the installation of rainwater catchment systems in barangay gymnasiums starting February 2026 to ensure emergency water access and help reduce flooding. Funding for the project will partly come from barangay aid, in coordination with national agencies.

Education will continue to be a priority, with plans to adopt and expand scholarship programs to support deserving students across the city, Archival said.

The administration also plans to intensify enforcement of waste segregation, starting in public schools, as part of efforts to address Cebu City’s garbage problem. The renewed push includes the implementation of the “No Segregation, No Collection” policy under City Ordinance 2031, which mandates waste segregation at the source.

Archival said proper implementation of the program could serve as a model for other local government units.

He said 2026 will be a year focused on delivering tangible results, improving public services and ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth for the city. / CAV