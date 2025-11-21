Archival to chiefs: Find safe sites

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered all barangays to immediately identify potential relocation sites within their jurisdictions as the City rushes to move families still staying in classrooms and temporary shelters weeks after typhoon Tino.

Archival issued the directive during a special meeting of the Cebu City Development Council on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at the Waterfront Cebu Hotel and Casino, which included barangay captains, department heads and representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to discuss ongoing rehabilitation concerns.

“Look for areas that the City can purchase. We need you to identify possible relocation sites so we can move our affected families out of danger zones and temporary shelters,” the mayor told barangay officials.

The continued use of schools as evacuation sites was a major concern raised during the meeting, prompting teachers to appeal for classrooms to be cleared as soon as possible. Barangay Bacayan earlier reported more than 500 affected residents, though those numbers still await validation.

Acting Vice Mayor Winston Pepito also reported a potential three-hectare site in Barangay San Jose for possible relocation. Association of Barangay Councils President Franklyn Ong assured that barangay leaders are ready to assist, saying their role is “critical” to fast-tracking rehabilitation efforts.

P1.5B in LDF projects

The meeting also tackled the review of more than P1.5 billion worth of long-delayed Local Development Fund (LDF) projects, some dating back to 2016.

Archival noted that many of these older projects “can no longer be optimized” due to outdated priorities and shifting policies.

These projects will be reassessed once the City’s Enhanced Implementing Plan is approved this month.

Another issue raised was the inconsistent easement measurements along rivers and creeks. Architect Anne Cuizon of the City Planning and Development Office reaffirmed the three-meter mandatory easement. However, Archival noted discrepancies due to DPWH flood-mitigation structures that have altered natural riverbanks.

He instructed engineers to physically verify markers to ensure regulations are based on correct reference points.

Archival also pressed barangay captains to finalize and submit their rehabilitation plans immediately, reminding them that 70 percent of their financial assistance will be allocated for rehabilitation projects.

Barangays without completed plans were told to finish them “as quickly as possible.” / CAV