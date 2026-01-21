Archival to parents in crisis: Seek help

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival urges parents facing serious personal, financial, or social difficulties to utilize government support services rather than abandon their children.

Archival made the appeal following the discovery of a newborn baby on Gotianuy St. in Barangay San Nicolas, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Authorities said the infant was discovered by residents, who immediately reported the matter to barangay officials and the police.

Archival expressed concern over the incident, describing child abandonment as a heartbreaking situation that could have been avoided if parents or relatives had reached out for help.

The mayor said the City offers assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) for child care and legal adoption to prevent criminal abandonment.

“What I am urging is that we have an office in the DSWS that is ready to help on how to care for the child. If you really cannot manage, the DSWS will find a way to identify someone who can adopt the child. In fact, we even have acquaintances who are willing to adopt through a legal process,” Archival said.

He explained that the DSWS can provide temporary care, counseling, and other social services, while also facilitating legal adoption for children whose biological parents are unable or unwilling to raise them.

He stressed that adoption must go through proper legal procedures to ensure the safety and welfare of the child.

Archival assured the public that families in crisis situations may directly approach the city government without fear. He said the City prioritizes compassion and assistance, especially when it comes to children.

He also reminded the public that abandoning a child is a serious offense under Philippine law and urged parents, relatives, and concerned citizens to immediately coordinate with authorities or social welfare offices when faced with situations involving unwanted or neglected children. / CAV