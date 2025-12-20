Archival toughens green laws

FOR decades, Cebu City has been caught in a cycle of seasonal crisis: heavy rains lead to instant floods, and clogged waterways lead to mountains of uncollected trash. The persistent nature of these problems reveals a fundamental tension between urban growth and environmental enforcement, raising a critical question about whether a city can truly outrun its own waste through policy alone.

An overview

Cebu City officials have announced a major shift in environmental strategy, pledging to move from years of planning to strict enforcement beginning in 2026.

Led by Mayor Nestor Archival, the city plans to implement a “no segregation, no collection” policy, build barangay-level rainwater catchments, and enforce a moratorium on development in the upland areas. These measures aim to combat the chronic flooding and solid waste mismanagement that have plagued the city across multiple administrations.

The broader context of urban decay

The struggle in Cebu is not an isolated local issue but a reflection of a larger national trend where rapid urbanization outpaces infrastructure.

Cebu currently holds the title for the lowest forest cover in the Philippines, having lost approximately 10,000 hectares of forest over the last 20 years. This lack of natural “sponges” in the uplands means that rainwater flows directly into an aging, often blocked, drainage system, turning streets into rivers.

Why this shift matters

For the average resident, this is a matter of both safety and pocketbook. If the “no segregation” policy is strictly enforced, households failing to sort their trash will face fines and uncollected waste.

Archival said the policy aims to reduce the volume of waste ending up in waterways and landfills, noting that poor waste segregation has been a major contributor to clogged drainage systems and flooding.

However, the stakes are higher than just garbage; the plan to build rainwater catchments in barangay gyms is designed to provide immediate relief from flash floods that damage property and disrupt livelihoods. By linking environmental health to “community food gardens,” the city is also attempting to address the twin pressures of hunger and poverty.

Differing viewpoints on the solution

The proposed solutions have drawn various perspectives from officials and advocates:

The Scientific Approach: Councilor Joel Garganera has proposed a temporary moratorium on development in critical areas. He argues for a “technical and scientific review” before more concrete is poured in flood-prone zones.

The Enforcement Stance: Mayor Nestor Archival emphasizes accountability, noting that while these plans aren’t new, the commitment to “full and strict implementation” is what will distinguish this administration from its predecessors.

The Community Advocates: Environmental groups and the Cebu Drone Society are providing the evidence, using drone footage to document illegal structures and blocked waterways that city inspectors might otherwise miss.

Why it is important

This marks a transition from “paper plans” to active policing of environmental laws. By enforcing easements and installing plastic strips in rivers, the city is attempting to stop the flow of trash at the source rather than simply cleaning it up after a flood occurs. It also signals a move toward “nature-based solutions,” such as using bamboo for slope stabilization and reforestation.

How it connects to larger issues

Cebu’s plan integrates environmental protection into the 2025 Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP). This connects local waste management to global climate goals, such as carbon sequestration through reforestation and reducing emissions by exploring collective mass transport systems to ease traffic congestion.

What is next

The immediate focus is on the 2026 deadline for the waste segregation policy. Residents should expect a period of public education followed by the imposition of fines. Meanwhile, the city will consult with engineers, planners, and legal experts to decide on the proposed development moratorium, which could significantly alter the city’s construction landscape.

Garganera is also set to pass an ordinance establishing the Flood Control Council, which will assist the chief executive in implementing science-based solutions for the city’s development. The ordinance will ensure the council’s continuity, even under the next administration, to maintain ongoing plans. / CAV, MVG