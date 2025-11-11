Archival urges Army, DPWH to prevent possible collapse of Bacayan-Talamban bridge

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has sought the immediate assistance of the Philippine Army and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to prevent the possible collapse of the Bacayan-Talamban bridge.

Archival has warned that the Bacayan-Talamban bridge could cripple the city’s daily garbage collection operations if left unaddressed.

Speaking in a press briefing at City Hall, Archival said the bridge, used by garbage trucks hauling 600 metric tons of waste daily to the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, has shown signs of structural instability following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino last week.

Archival said the bridge had already sustained visible damage, with slight deviations and movements observed whenever vehicles passed.

He expressed concern that if the issue is not immediately addressed, the City may no longer be able to transport its garbage to the landfill in Barangay Binaliw.

Archival said the City has formally requested the Army’s engineering battalion to help remove the debris blocking the river channel under the bridge.

He also urged DPWH to install a “shoe ring” or temporary support system to stabilize the structure while long-term rehabilitation plans are prepared.

He warned that a collapse could severely affect not only waste transport but also the mobility of residents in northern barangays who rely on the bridge to access hospitals, schools, and subdivisions.

Still, he stressed that the Buot Taop and Lusaran bridges remain without firm rehabilitation schedules.

Archival called on DPWH to prioritize critical mountain linkages to prevent prolonged isolation of upland communities and disruptions to basic services.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has already deployed personnel to manage traffic in the area and ensure that no heavy vehicles remain parked on the bridge.

He noted that the only alternate route in Bacayan is a narrow, single-lane road that can barely accommodate large trucks.

The mayor also used the incident to underscore what he called a “wake-up call” on Cebu City’s infrastructure resilience, especially in mountain barangays still reeling from road and bridge damage caused by the typhoon.

In Lusaran, he said, the bridge remains impassable, cutting off at least 80 families near Manggabon Elementary School from relief assistance.

Debris along the Transcentral Highway continues to block access to Manggabon, and DPWH has yet to mobilize for repairs.

He added that the agency has committed to future rehabilitation but cited limited resources for immediate response.

He reported that about 90 percent of mountain barangays have already been cleared, while a bridge near Binaliw has reopened, restoring partial connectivity between the north and south districts. (CAV)