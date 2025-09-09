Archival urges public to support upcoming CBRT dry run

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is hopeful that the public will embrace the changes brought by the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project once its operations begin.

Archival admitted that he is concerned about possible negative reactions from the public, saying that such impressions could affect the overall implementation of the project.

He encouraged the public to give the system a chance, noting that studies have shown it will be effective.

He added that the CBRT is a major investment that should not go to waste and deserves the community’s support.

He noted that funding for the project is already in place, but he fears that persistent opposition might result in the possible withdrawal of certain portions of the financial package.

The dry run of the CBRT is scheduled to start next week, on September 17, 2025. During this trial phase, buses will already begin picking up passengers, although the number of units to be deployed has yet to be finalized. (CAV)