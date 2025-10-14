Archival urges temporary use of BRT lanes

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has asked the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to temporarily allow public and private vehicles to use the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) lanes to ease traffic congestion that was observed during recent route inspections.

Archival made the request following complaints from motorists and commuters during the BRT route inspections and test runs, which caused heavy traffic along Osmeña Boulevard and nearby intersections.

Archival attributed the traffic buildup to lane changes for the test runs and noted that the lack of designated loading zones is contributing to the problem.

He said while the ongoing runs are meant to test and inspect the routes, the changes in traffic flow have slowed down vehicle movement, especially with fewer open lanes for regular motorists.

“Many people complained during the testing because the traffic was really heavy. Of course, it became congested since we changed the lanes being used by the CIBUS, and some drivers tend to stop anywhere. My request is to allow them to pass through since it’s still the same route anyway,” Archival said during the press conference on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

The mayor also instructed the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to identify proper loading and unloading zones for buses, noting that many are still stopping along the streets.

Archival said he wants to ensure that the BRT operation plan is fully refined before the official dry run, which may be moved to November.

He said there was earlier information from Manila that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. might attend the event, but the schedule could change due to the recent earthquakes in Cebu.

The route inspection, which took place on Sept. 19, revealed a lack of road signage and heavy traffic along the route. The goal, according to Archival, is to identify these gaps and make the necessary adjustments in coordination with the DOTr and national officials.

Archival also asked the DOTr to secure unfinished BRT stations and facilities that have reportedly been misused.

“These have not yet been turned over or handed to the city by the DOTr, so I requested them to guard the stations because some of these have been used as toilets, and there are still works that need to be rectified,” Archival said.

The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project covers 35.28 kilometers with 17 stations.

Package 1 spans 2.38 kilometers from the Capitol to the South Bus Terminal, while Package 2 will run from Bulacao through SRP and Mambaling up to Ayala Center and Gorordo Avenue, requiring road right-of-way acquisition before full implementation. / CAV