Archival urges upland residents to compost

MAYOR Nestor Archival is urging Cebu City’s 28 upland barangays to stop sending biodegradable waste to landfills and instead adopt composting and segregation practices to help ease the city’s garbage crisis.

In a press conference on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, Archival said reducing waste at the source could cut landfill volume by up to 25 to 30 tons daily. He encouraged mountain barangays to establish household-level composting systems so biodegradable waste would no longer need to be hauled to disposal sites in Consolacion and soon in Aloguinsan.

“In the upland barangays, we are urging them to just compost so that the waste will no longer be brought to the landfill,” he said.

Lowland barangays, however, are directed to intensify waste segregation to support materials recovery facilities (MRFs).

Archival said lowland barangays are encouraged to intensify segregation programs so recyclable and residual waste can be processed at existing MRFs in Carbon Public Market, Block 27 in Barangay Mabolo, and at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Instead of sending mixed garbage directly to the Consolacion landfill, which currently operates under a 150-ton daily cap, segregated waste can be shredded and processed at these facilities to reduce overall landfill dependence.

The mayor acknowledged that under the city’s interval-based collection system, not all garbage can be hauled daily due to limited landfill capacity. He stressed that both upland and lowland barangays must cooperate.

He added that while the garbage situation has shown improvements in recent days, the city cannot achieve a 100-percent solution immediately and appealed for public patience as reforms are gradually rolled out.

“We now have more MRFs so that we can segregate more, shred more, and reduce the amount of waste being disposed of in Consolacion,” Archival said.

The mayor acknowledged complaints from barangay captains affected by the city’s interval-based garbage collection system but said the setup is temporary until the city stabilizes its waste disposal arrangements.

“With the interval system, they also need to understand that we really cannot throw everything away all at once. These are circumstances that we have to endure,” Archival said.

Under the current system, garbage collection follows a scheduled rotation to manage the limited daily landfill capacity.

While admitting that the city cannot eliminate garbage problems overnight, Archival asked for patience as reforms are gradually being implemented.

“In the future, maybe we can achieve that, but give us time,” he said.

This initiative comes after the Binaliw Landfill trash slide, which claimed 38 lives and highlighted the city’s worsening garbage problem. / CAV