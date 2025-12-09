Archival: ‘Use tumblers instead of single-use plastic bottles’

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is appealing to devotees and spectators of Sinulog 2026 to help curb plastic waste by bringing their own tumblers during the festival, as the City prepares to install drinking stations along major routes.

The preparations for next year’s festivities are now 60 percent complete, with all 18 city councilors involved in the groundwork to ensure a “safe, meaningful and environmentally responsible” celebration.

The City is bracing for an estimated five million visitors this January.

To lessen the volume of plastic bottles, one of the biggest waste problems during Sinulog 2025, the City is working with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to set up water fountains and refill points for performers and festival-goers.

“This is a gradual advocacy, but we really want people to start bringing their own tumblers. We don’t want a repeat of the overwhelming plastic waste from Sinulog 2025,” Archival said.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, who sits in the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive committee, said key components of the festival, from performances to logistics, are already in place.

Workers have begun installing the Sinulog grand stage at the Cebu City Sports Center, which will host the Sinulog Grand Festival on Jan. 18.

Backup power for the venue is already secured.

Expenses

The City had initially set aside P100 million for Sinulog 2026 but later cut it to P78 million to divert resources to communities hit by typhoon Tino.

Tumulak said SFI is now intensifying its fundraising efforts to cover remaining expenses.

“The expenses have really increased, which is why we asked the marketing team to look for additional funding. Fortunately, the private sector is more active this year,” he said.

To enhance safety, the City will deploy more mobile bleachers along the parade route, which remains the same as in 2025.

“We will have more bleachers this year. In case of emergencies, this is where we will place our vulnerable spectators,” Tumulak said.

He added that all street parties must be held outside the main Sinulog route.

Contingents

The festival program will also end earlier, by 7 p.m., in line with Archival’s directive to avoid prolonged delays experienced in previous years.

Organizers are considering capping contingents at 35, enforcing strict float inspections and limiting brand exposure to ensure the religious character of the festival.

Floats must follow the 70 percent religious, 30 percent branding rule, emphasizing devotion to the Sto. Niño.

Tumulak confirmed that Cebu City will retain last year’s subsidy rates, with P1 million allocated for contingents based in Cebu City and P1.5 million for out-of-town groups.

The financial aid is expected to be released within the month.

For the first time since 2022, Cebu City and Cebu Province will once again mount one unified Sinulog, ending years of divided celebrations.

At least 37 contingents have confirmed participation.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is also expected to appear with Danao City performers, though they will not join as an official competing contingent.

Archival said they are strengthening peace and order measures, including tighter liquor controls, restricted concert zones at the South Road Properties and the deployment of shuttle buses to ease congestion. / CAV