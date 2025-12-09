Archival vetoes cockpit ordinance

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has vetoed a newly approved ordinance regulating cockpit operations, citing the measure contains legal inconsistencies that could weaken the city’s authority over international cockfighting events and jeopardize revenue collection.

In a veto message transmitted to the City Council on Dec. 3, 2025, Archival returned City Ordinance 2790 without his signature, explaining that the amendments to the city’s existing cockpit regulations “introduced ambiguity rather than clarity,” particularly in the section governing international derbies.

The ordinance, passed on Nov. 11 and endorsed by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., sought to amend Sections 2 and 6 of City Ordinance 1447, revising definitions and updating rules for licensing, operation, and location of cockpits within the city.

It also attempted to outline how international derbies, events sanctioned by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), should be treated at the local level.

The mayor warned that the ordinance’s ambiguous language regarding the jurisdiction of the GAB could allow international derby organizers to challenge local permit and tax requirements. He urged the City Council to revise the measure to ensure clear and enforceable local control.

Section 6 of the ordinance declares that international derbies fall under the authority and discretion of GAB, yet it simultaneously requires promoters to secure city permits and pay local taxes and fees.

“(It) jeopardizes our ability to enforce collection,” Archival said, adding that the “vague” regulatory framework will force the city government to rely on the GAB’s discretion rather than its own legal mandate, which is an “an unacceptable risk.”

The mayor also raised concerns that the amendments appear to dilute the executive authority of his office which is responsible for issuing final licenses for cockpit operations under the Local Government Code.

Aside from questions on jurisdiction, Archival urged the Council to revisit a provision setting distance limits for new cockpit establishments, saying the rule requires more equitable and evidence-based consideration across barangays.

He also urged the council to re-evaluate the regulatory framework for international derbies to ensure consistent local control and the non-ambiguous imposition of all necessary local require

The matter is expected to return to the City Council for possible override or further amendments, depending on the majority’s next move. / EHP