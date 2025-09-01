Archival vows to act on street dwellers

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has directed the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to address the increasing number of street dwellers sleeping on sidewalks, loitering, and even taking shelter in Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) stations.

Although the stations remain under the jurisdiction of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Archival wants programs to identify the individuals and provide transportation for those from other provinces.

The mayor noted the city currently lacks a designated temporary shelter for them.

In a press conference on Monday, September 1, 2025, Archival said he has personally observed that the number of mendicants and vagrants in the city has increased. He also received reports that cases of mendicancy and vagrancy are on the rise in Cebu City.

“This is not only a local problem but something seen in other parts of the country as well. But we are giving it special attention here in Cebu City because of the big events to come in,” Archival said.

Archival expressed concern that the number of street dwellers will continue to rise as the city enters the “ber” months, a time when more people are expected to flock to Cebu ahead of Christmas, and the Sinulog Festival in January.

CBRT stations

Some of the street dwellers have been observed using the CBRT stations as sleeping quarters or resting areas.

“What’s happening is that they don’t want to be placed in areas where they’re supposed to be. They’re more comfortable staying on the streets or in the CBRT area. I’ve tasked the DSWS to come up with a program for them,” he said.

The DOTr, which has jurisdiction over the CBRT facilities, has yet to turn over the project to the City Government. A system dry run is scheduled for this September.

Archival said the City cannot just ignore the presence of street dwellers in the CBRT stations and must find immediate ways to manage the situation.

He also ordered the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (Probe) team to help identify the street dwellers.

Those who are not from Cebu City will be sent back to their hometowns through the DSWS’ Balik Probinsya Program.

Archival said the City can request them to return home and provide them with transportation fare.

Archival also said the City’s Muslim Affairs Office has reported a noticeable rise in mendicancy within their community, particularly in downtown areas and near transportation hubs.

Archival has tasked the DSWS to closely monitor the situation and to present recommendations on how City Hall can respond more effectively in the coming weeks. / CAV