Archival wants economy, infrastructure prioritized in Sona

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. is hoping President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will outline plans to boost the economy, fund local infrastructure, strengthen food security and disaster preparedness, and provide an update on the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026, Archival said local government units (LGUs) are looking forward to continued national government support, particularly through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), which finances projects implemented by LGUs.

“The economy is my first expectation, followed by infrastructure projects that will help develop our city,” Archival said.

He noted that Cebu City has already received national funding for its rice assistance program and several infrastructure projects, and expressed hope that additional allocations under the LGSF would soon be released.

“I hope the President will announce the release of funds for these infrastructure projects under the Local Government Support Fund,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure, Archival said he expects Marcos to prioritize measures that will increase food production and improve the country’s food security.

He also called for a more coordinated national strategy on disaster preparedness, saying local governments continue to face threats from earthquakes, typhoons and volcanic eruptions.

“Every city has its own disaster programs, but it would be better if we have a uniform direction from the national government on how to address these disasters,” he said.

Peace and order is another issue he hopes the President will address in his annual report.

Archival likewise expressed hope that Marcos would provide an update on the CBRT, one of the country’s largest public transport projects, which he said is vital to easing Cebu City’s worsening traffic congestion.

He said the project’s first phase is already about 90 percent complete.

“We hope the President will include the CBRT because one of the biggest problems facing Cebu City is traffic,” he said.

According to Archival, Cebu City still lacks an efficient mass public transportation system, making the completion of the CBRT crucial to improving mobility.

Meanwhile, Archival backed the public’s right to peaceful assembly amid reports that protesters in Cebu City complained of being restricted by police.

He said authorities may impose security measures, such as limiting protesters to designated areas, to prevent disorder, particularly near sensitive locations.

“I think the police are just being proactive by keeping protesters within certain perimeters so there will be no trouble,” Archival said.

Although he was unaware of any permit applications filed with the city for Monday’s protest, Archival urged law enforcement officers to allow peaceful demonstrations while ensuring public order.

“Let them protest. We have no problem with protests. We just have to make sure everything is controlled so there will be no disturbance,” he said. (CAV)