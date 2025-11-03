Archival warns vs panic buying, urges 3-day grocery limit

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival on Monday, November 3, 2025, advised residents not to panic buy and to limit their grocery purchases to only three days’ worth of basic goods and necessities as Typhoon Tino approaches.

Archival said there is no need for excessive buying, as grocery stores and supermarkets have assured the city that they have enough stocks to last up to two weeks, even if the weather worsens in the coming days.

The mayor made the reminder following reports of long queues at grocery stores and supermarkets over the weekend as the city raised its alert level in anticipation of the storm’s landfall.

“Sukad pag Sabado, ako na ning giingnan nga kahibaw man gyud ta nga ang bagyo magsugod karon, nya mograbi ni ugma. Ang result ana is that will be on Thursday,” Archival said.

(Since Saturday, I’ve been saying that we already know the typhoon will start today [Monday] and intensify tomorrow. The result of that will be felt by Thursday.)

He added that panic buying is unnecessary and that buying enough supplies for three days is reasonable, allowing other residents to also get what they need.

Cebu City remains under Red Alert Status following the declaration of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

Preemptive evacuations have been ordered in 33 mountain barangays and 10 to 15 coastal areas due to the threat of flooding and landslides from Tino.

Classes in all levels have been suspended from November 3 to 5, while the City Government encouraged private establishments to implement flexible work arrangements to allow employees to prepare their homes and families.

Archival appealed to the public to stay calm, monitor official advisories, and cooperate with barangay officials during the city’s disaster response operations. (CAV)